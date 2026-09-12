Judge Rules Against Trump Administration Over FEMA Staffing Cuts

A U.S. judge has delivered a damning verdict against the Trump administration, ruling that it unlawfully ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reduce its workforce by half.

In a decision issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, DHS was found to have overstepped its authority, steering FEMA to slash thousands of disaster-response jobs. This decision came despite a law post-Hurricane Katrina prohibiting such significant curtailment of FEMA's core functions.

While the judgment did not impose any immediate penalties, upcoming rulings may clarify sanctions. This decision follows union-led lawsuits against alleged mass layoffs by the previous administration, emphasizing FEMA's compromised disaster-response mission due to these cuts.