Judge Rules Against Trump Administration Over FEMA Staffing Cuts
A U.S. judge declared that the Trump administration violated federal law by instructing FEMA to halve its workforce. FEMA's staffing cut plans, initiated by DHS under Kristi Noem, lacked congressional approval and targeted disaster-response roles. The court's remedy decision is pending, following unions' objections.
A U.S. judge has delivered a damning verdict against the Trump administration, ruling that it unlawfully ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to reduce its workforce by half.
In a decision issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, DHS was found to have overstepped its authority, steering FEMA to slash thousands of disaster-response jobs. This decision came despite a law post-Hurricane Katrina prohibiting such significant curtailment of FEMA's core functions.
While the judgment did not impose any immediate penalties, upcoming rulings may clarify sanctions. This decision follows union-led lawsuits against alleged mass layoffs by the previous administration, emphasizing FEMA's compromised disaster-response mission due to these cuts.
ALSO READ
-
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'
-
Global Energy Talks: Russia's Role at G20 Summit Amid Rising Tensions
-
US Domestic Policy Under Scrutiny: From Copper Tariffs to Child Safety on Social Media
-
U.S. Pushes Against Huawei with $100M Loan to Africell
-
U.S. Sanctions Loom: Treasury Targets Major Bank Amid Iran Tensions