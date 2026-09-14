Diplomacy over Dominance: Denmark and the U.S. in Arctic Negotiations

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is optimistic about resolving tensions with the U.S. regarding Greenland, aiming for a peaceful solution in the Arctic region. The dispute escalated when President Trump expressed interest in controlling Greenland, citing Denmark's inability to defend the territory despite NATO ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:46 IST
Diplomacy over Dominance: Denmark and the U.S. in Arctic Negotiations
Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope on Monday for a peaceful resolution with the United States concerning the Arctic region, particularly Greenland. Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, has become a focal point of international attention.

The situation intensified when U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on U.S. control over Greenland earlier this year, suggesting that Denmark, despite being a NATO ally, was not capable of defending the territory strategically. This move by Trump created significant friction within U.S.-European relations and the wider NATO alliance.

Frederiksen's comments came after a meeting with European Union leaders in northern Finland, where she noted encouraging signs of cooperation. 'I'm quite optimistic that we can find a way,' Frederiksen stated, signalling her intent to resolve the issue diplomatically.

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