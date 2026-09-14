Diplomacy over Dominance: Denmark and the U.S. in Arctic Negotiations
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is optimistic about resolving tensions with the U.S. regarding Greenland, aiming for a peaceful solution in the Arctic region. The dispute escalated when President Trump expressed interest in controlling Greenland, citing Denmark's inability to defend the territory despite NATO ties.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope on Monday for a peaceful resolution with the United States concerning the Arctic region, particularly Greenland. Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, has become a focal point of international attention.
The situation intensified when U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on U.S. control over Greenland earlier this year, suggesting that Denmark, despite being a NATO ally, was not capable of defending the territory strategically. This move by Trump created significant friction within U.S.-European relations and the wider NATO alliance.
Frederiksen's comments came after a meeting with European Union leaders in northern Finland, where she noted encouraging signs of cooperation. 'I'm quite optimistic that we can find a way,' Frederiksen stated, signalling her intent to resolve the issue diplomatically.