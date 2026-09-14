Legal Showdown Over Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule

Democratic-led states, counties, and cities in the U.S. are suing the Trump administration over a rule allowing immigration officials to deny green cards to people using public benefits. This move challenges a policy reinstated by the Department of Homeland Security. Critics argue the rule lacks clear guidelines on which benefits affect applicants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:36 IST
Legal Showdown Over Immigration 'Public Charge' Rule
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On Monday, a coalition of Democratic-led states, counties, and cities initiated legal action against the Trump administration, aiming to halt a controversial immigration rule. The plaintiffs argue the rule permits authorities to deny green cards to individuals reliant on public benefits, such as food stamps and Medicaid.

Two separate lawsuits were filed in federal court in Manhattan. The legal challenge addresses the rule set to be implemented this Friday. According to this guideline, applicants for lawful permanent residency should not be considered "public charges" that heavily depend on government assistance, a policy revived from 2019.

The lawsuits assert that the anticipated rule contravenes the Administrative Procedure Act, rendering it illegal. The states and cities involved, including New York, argue that vague criteria regarding public assistance could harm families seeking residency in the U.S.

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