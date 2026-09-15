Emergency Alerts Issued: Saudi Arabia Braces for Weather Storms

Saudi Arabia's civil defence raised the alarm on Tuesday, issuing emergency alerts for several major cities due to severe weather conditions. The alerts cover Yanbu, Jeddah, Taif, Abha, and Jazan, prompting residents to prepare for potential impacts.

The warnings come as weather forecasts predict heavy rains and winds that could disrupt normal life in these areas. Authorities urge locals to remain cautious and keep abreast of weather updates.

Public safety is a top priority as officials work diligently to mitigate risks associated with the approaching storms. Citizens in the affected regions are encouraged to adhere to official instructions.