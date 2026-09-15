Brief Danger Alert Shakes Mecca Amid Tensions

Saudi civil defense issued an unusual alert on Tuesday, warning of impending danger in Mecca, home to Islam's holiest site, as tensions rise with Yemen's Houthis. This marked the first time such an alert was made regarding Mecca.

The warning, which was also extended to the neighboring provinces of Taif and Jeddah, sparked brief concern among residents and officials alike.

However, the situation quickly normalized, with the threat subsiding and state TV confirming the lifting of the alerts just minutes later, restoring calm in the holy city and surrounding areas.