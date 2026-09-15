Turkish Foreign Minister Condemns Black Sea Escalation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed on Tuesday the country's deep concerns over the Ukraine-Russia conflict extending into the Black Sea, marking it unacceptable for the safety of Turkish citizens. Fidan emphasized the alarming impact of assaults on ships that threaten the critical navigational security of the region.

In a joint press conference held in Baku, alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart, Fidan reiterated Turkey's commitment to stepping up efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict through diplomatic means, although he refrained from providing specific details on the nature of these efforts.

Turkish authorities continue to engage with international partners, seeking broader support and collaboration to mediate tensions and protect regional stability.