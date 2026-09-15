Market Volatility Rises Amid Global Economic Challenges

Global financial markets showed signs of volatility as stocks slightly decreased following a prior session's selloff. U.S. Treasury yields surged to levels unseen since 2007, spurred by fears of an energy shock as oil prices remain above the $100 mark.

Focus has shifted to the Federal Reserve as traders anticipate a rate hike, despite reticence from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh regarding future policy directions. MSCI's world stocks index dipped 0.18% after a previous 0.65% drop.

Oil prices climbed following geopolitical tensions, with Iran-linked attacks impacting pricing expectations. In response, central banks worldwide, including the expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan, are reconsidering interest rate strategies to stabilize their respective economies.