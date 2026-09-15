Ukraine Seeks Aid as Russian Attacks Decimate Railway Locomotives

Russia's relentless strikes have devastated Ukraine's railway infrastructure, destroying over 500 locomotives since the conflict began, according to Ukraine's foreign minister. The recent escalation has left more than half of these locomotives damaged this year.

Ukraine's call to international partners is urgent. The government seeks assistance in sourcing locomotives that are compatible with the 1,520 mm gauge railway system. This plea includes requests for financial support aimed at accelerating the procurement process.

Ukraine's railway network, crucial for transporting passengers and cargo, faces significant challenges amidst ongoing attacks. The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, highlighted the desperate need for international cooperation in rebuilding the nation's railway capabilities.