Ukraine Seeks Aid as Russian Attacks Decimate Railway Locomotives

Russia's intensified attacks on Ukrainian railway infrastructure have led to the destruction of over 500 locomotives. Ukraine's foreign minister urges global partners to provide support and compatible locomotives, and assist with financing new ones to restore Ukraine's rail network vital for both passenger and cargo transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:10 IST
Ukraine Seeks Aid as Russian Attacks Decimate Railway Locomotives
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Russia's relentless strikes have devastated Ukraine's railway infrastructure, destroying over 500 locomotives since the conflict began, according to Ukraine's foreign minister. The recent escalation has left more than half of these locomotives damaged this year.

Ukraine's call to international partners is urgent. The government seeks assistance in sourcing locomotives that are compatible with the 1,520 mm gauge railway system. This plea includes requests for financial support aimed at accelerating the procurement process.

Ukraine's railway network, crucial for transporting passengers and cargo, faces significant challenges amidst ongoing attacks. The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, highlighted the desperate need for international cooperation in rebuilding the nation's railway capabilities.

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