Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Protests: Turkish Authorities Detain Over 150

Turkish authorities detained over 150 individuals following a protest outside Istanbul’s Caglayan courthouse, signaling an escalated campaign against LGBTQ+ groups. Demonstrators were prevented from voicing their dissent against raids that targeted LGBTQ+ associations, prompting calls from human rights bodies for the release of detainees and respect for civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:08 IST
Crackdown on LGBTQ+ Protests: Turkish Authorities Detain Over 150
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On Tuesday, Turkish authorities detained more than 150 people after police disrupted a gathering outside Istanbul's Caglayan courthouse. The demonstrators intended to protest recent detentions targeting LGBTQ+ groups, a move rights groups describe as part of a broader campaign.

Attempts by protestors to voice their grievances were thwarted by law enforcement, with chants of "Long live life in defiance of hate" echoing across the crowd as the police intervened. This protest followed an operation, "My Family is Safe," which targeted LGBTQ+ associations under the guise of protecting children and family values.

Concerns have been raised internationally, with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty condemning the arrests and restrictions. He stressed that justifications related to family or child protection should not infringe upon human rights. Meanwhile, a Turkish court recently jailed 16 individuals pending trial as part of the ongoing investigations.

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