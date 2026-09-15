Russian Tu-95 Bombers Patrol Over Barents and Norwegian Seas

Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers conducted patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea. The flights, reported by Russian news agencies citing the defense ministry, were partly escorted by foreign fighter jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:12 IST
Russian Tu-95 Bombers Patrol Over Barents and Norwegian Seas

Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers carried out patrol flights over neutral waters, specifically in the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, as confirmed by Russian news agencies on Tuesday. These flights are a part of a routine operation under the observation of the defense ministry.

The patrols took place with additional security measures, as foreign fighter jets were present to escort the Russian bombers during segments of the flights, according to the defense ministry's statement.

This operation demonstrates the ongoing aerial activities by Russian forces in international airspace, highlighting strategic military maneuvers over significant maritime areas.

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