Digital Deceit: Iran's Espionage Empire Exposed

The UK, US, and Netherlands issued a joint advisory about Iranian state-linked actors using spyware called 'CHOSEN BRICK' to target dissidents and journalists. The malware steals emails and sensitive data through spear-phishing on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, aiming to suppress regime critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:19 IST
Digital Deceit: Iran's Espionage Empire Exposed
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On Tuesday, a joint cybersecurity advisory was released by Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands, exposing the use of spyware by Iranian state-linked actors to target dissidents, activists, and journalists.

Iranian cyber actors have been employing a spyware family known as "CHOSEN BRICK" to steal emails, messages, and other sensitive information through spear-phishing campaigns on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, according to Britain's National Cyber Security Centre.

The advisory reports that the malware can gather data from contact lists, emails, and social media accounts, and even access a device's microphone, revealing Iran's strategic use of cyber operations to suppress perceived threats.

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