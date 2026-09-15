U.S. Dollar Thrives Amidst Global Economic Shifts
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the U.S. dollar maintains its strength as a global reserve currency. He emphasized the administration's focus on regulatory, tax, trade, and energy certainties that attract trillions in investment, despite reduced reserves from Russia and China.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed on Tuesday that the U.S. dollar is thriving as a global reserve currency, with its transaction volume on the rise. He attributed this to the credibility of the current system and strategies implemented by the administration.
In his address at a congressional hearing, Bessent emphasized that a strong dollar is more than just numerical values; it represents a broader set of behaviors. Under this administration, he stated, the United States is achieving regulatory, tax, trade, and energy certainties, which are cumulatively bringing trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy.
Bessent also noted that despite Russia and China decreasing their reserve holdings, other countries continue to actively engage with the U.S. dollar. This global confidence, he suggested, is a testament to the administration's efforts to ensure economic stability and growth.
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