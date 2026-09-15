Saudi Arabia Suspends Oil Loadings at Yanbu Port Amid Rising Tensions

In a move signaling increased geopolitical tension in the region, oil loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu have been suspended. This decision, confirmed by shipping industry sources, follows an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis that brought operations at the East-West pipeline to a halt.

Saudi Aramco, which has turned to the Yanbu terminal more heavily since the escalation of conflict involving the U.S. and Iran on February 28, is facing further operational challenges. The company, however, has declined to comment on the current suspension.

This development underscores the continuing instability affecting the world's largest crude exporter, with potential implications for global oil markets.