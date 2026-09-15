Second Legal Blow: Judge Stops Trump’s Name from Gracing Kennedy Center

A U.S. federal judge has intervened once more to prevent the inclusion of Donald Trump's name on the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The decision marks another legal setback for Trump’s efforts to influence the iconic venue's identity.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper issued an order blocking plans to rename the area surrounding the center as 'President Donald J. Trump Plaza.' The judge made it clear that changes to one of America's symbolic cultural institutions require Congressional approval.

The dispute arose from the board's intentions to honor Trump’s role in the center's operations, but the ruling underscores ongoing political tensions over his proposed aesthetics and recognition within the U.S. capital.