Constitutional Battle Over Noncitizen Voting in U.S.

Noncitizen voting cases are sparking a constitutional debate in U.S. courts as defendants argue the federal law is unconstitutional. Five individuals charged with illegal voting claim the 1996 statute violates states' rights to control voting qualifications, challenging federal authority as President Trump pushes for stricter enforcement.

The defendants, prosecuted in cases across Miami and Madison, suggest voting regulations should fall under state jurisdiction. Trump's administration argues the law is about safeguarding election integrity and managing immigration policy. If judges rule in favor of the defendants, it could question Congress's power to legislate against noncitizen voting.

The outcome may influence the upcoming midterm elections, where noncitizen voting remains a controversial issue. Trump's rhetoric on election integrity is seen by some experts as a strategy to cast doubt on electoral outcomes should Democrats seize control of Congress. The stakes are high, with potential deportations now on the table.