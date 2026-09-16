German Conservatives Propose Tax Cuts to Combat Soaring Gas Prices
Thorsten Frei, a German conservative lawmaker, supports a sales tax cut on gasoline to combat high prices amid rising international oil costs due to geopolitical tensions. With upcoming state elections, Chancellor Merz faces pressure as his party's support declines. Frei advocates quick action to implement relief by October 1.
In a move to address escalating fuel prices, senior German conservative lawmaker Thorsten Frei has endorsed reducing the sales tax on gasoline.
As international oil prices soar due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, German motorists face record-high fuel costs, prompting political considerations ahead of significant state elections.
Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasizes swift government action to deliver tax relief measures by October 1, especially as support wanes for their party.