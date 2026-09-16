German Conservatives Propose Tax Cuts to Combat Soaring Gas Prices

In a move to address escalating fuel prices, senior German conservative lawmaker Thorsten Frei has endorsed reducing the sales tax on gasoline.

As international oil prices soar due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, German motorists face record-high fuel costs, prompting political considerations ahead of significant state elections.

Frei, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasizes swift government action to deliver tax relief measures by October 1, especially as support wanes for their party.