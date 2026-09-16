Germany's Gas Strategy for Winter: Incentives Over Purchases
German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is planning to implement market incentives to encourage traders to maintain higher gas reserves for the winter. This strategy aims to address supply concerns without resorting to direct state interventions in gas purchases, a government insider informed Reuters.
German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche is setting a plan in motion to ensure adequate gas supplies for the coming winter.
Instead of the government directly buying gas, Reiche intends to use market incentives to motivate traders to retain more gas in reserve.
This strategy forms part of measures to address potential supply shortages, according to an unnamed government source who spoke to Reuters.
ALSO READ
-
Strengthening Transatlantic Ties: Germany and US Bolster Defense Cooperation
-
Chancellor Merz Rejects Windfall Tax Amid Fuel Price Surge
-
On-Orbit Arsenal: U.S. Reveals Space Weapons Capabilities
-
Merz's Fuel Price Promise Ahead of Crucial Election
-
Chancellor Merz Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Electoral Setbacks