Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Lukashenko's High-Stakes Negotiation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has managed to secure a U.S. promise to unlock tens of millions of dollars in frozen Belarusian assets. This promise came during discussions with U.S. presidential envoy John Coale in Minsk, with hopes to persuade Lukashenko to release more political prisoners.

Despite some detainees being freed, human rights group Viasna continues to report over 900 political prisoners in Belarus. Critics argue the releases are overshadowed by ongoing repression and allegations of rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and torture, as documented by U.N. experts.

Opposition figures, like Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, warn against equating prisoner releases with political reform, insisting that the focus should be on dismantling the authoritarian regime. Meanwhile, Lukashenko demands the return of frozen funds from U.S. banks, with negotiations continuing on conditions for the loosening of American sanctions.