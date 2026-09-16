U.S. Envoy Aims for More Prisoner Releases in Belarus

U.S. envoy to Belarus, John Coale, anticipates revisiting Minsk to facilitate the release of additional prisoners. On Wednesday, Belarus agreed to free 25 prisoners to ease U.S. sanctions, with hopes for hundreds more releases to support human rights and political freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 18:30 IST
U.S. Envoy Aims for More Prisoner Releases in Belarus
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The U.S. envoy to Belarus, John Coale, announced his intentions to return to Minsk within a month to negotiate the release of more prisoners. This development follows Belarus's recent decision to free 25 inmates in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions.

Coale expressed optimism regarding the upcoming visit, stating, "I hope hundreds (are released). I don't know. That's my hope." His statements reflect the broader U.S. effort to advocate for the liberation of human rights campaigners and political activists in Belarus.

The move is part of a strategic initiative led by Washington to address human rights concerns and pressure the Belarusian government under President Alexander Lukashenko to enact change.

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