Guterres Calls For Accountability in Sudan's Arms Crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for accountability for countries providing weapons used in Sudan's conflict. The ongoing war, driven by external interference, has displaced over 14 million people, creating a severe humanitarian crisis. A U.N. mission reported foreign support as a factor exacerbating the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:04 IST
Guterres Calls For Accountability in Sudan's Arms Crisis
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has made a strong statement urging accountability for nations providing arms to warring factions in Sudan. These weapons, reportedly used against civilians, contribute to the dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

The crisis stems from a power struggle between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, sparking conflict since April 2023. The devastating situation has forced over 14 million residents from their homes, marking one of the world's most severe humanitarian challenges.

A recent U.N. fact-finding mission revealed that foreign weapons and support are intensifying the conflict, enabling striking capabilities against distant civilian targets. Guterres emphasizes the necessity of holding accountable those nations exacerbating Sudan's misery by supplying arms.

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