Seeking Justice: Epstein's Victims File Lawsuit for Compensation

A class action lawsuit has been filed by two women against Jeffrey Epstein's estate, seeking damages for individuals portrayed in his extensive collection of child sexual abuse material. The lawsuit represents over 40 people, aiming for substantial compensation and accountability from Epstein's estate and associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 03:16 IST
Seeking Justice: Epstein's Victims File Lawsuit for Compensation
Epstein

A class action lawsuit was initiated by two women on Wednesday, targeting the estate of the late Jeffrey Epstein. The women, whose images as children appeared in seized pornography, are seeking compensation for individuals featured in Epstein's extensive collection of child sexual abuse material.

This legal action, filed in Manhattan federal district court, demands at least $6 million on behalf of more than 40 individuals, including those in Epstein's 'modeling book'—a disturbing compilation of sexualized child images confiscated in 2019. The suit reveals over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of child pornography sourced from Epstein's properties.

Notably, Epstein, despite facing charges of soliciting sex from a minor in 2008 and sex trafficking of minors in 2019, was not prosecuted for creating and distributing such abusive materials. The lawsuit is directed at Epstein's former attorney and accountant, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, co-executors of his estate. Legal representatives for Indyke and Kahn have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

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