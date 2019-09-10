Britain urges N. Korea to honour missile commitments after new tests

Britain urged North Korea to stand by its commitments to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States after Pyongyang fired a new round of projectiles on Tuesday. "We are concerned that North Korea has conducted a further set of short range ballistic missile tests, another clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

"We urge North Korea to honour the commitments they have made to engage in meaningful negotiations with the US and take steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation." The launches came hours after Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media that North Korea was willing to have "comprehensive discussions" with the United States in late September at a time and place to be agreed.

