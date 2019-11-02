International Development News
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump; Spain to host U.N. climate talks in December after Chile cancels

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 05:24 IST
World News Roundup: Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump; Spain to host U.N. climate talks in December after Chile cancels
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping spies celebrate 100 years of cracking codes

Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency, one of the world's most sophisticated spy services, celebrates its 100th birthday on Friday with a party for allied spies from the U.S.-led "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance. GCHQ, which gathers communications from around the world to identify and disrupt threats to Britain, traces its history back to 1919 and is best known for breaking Germany's Enigma code during World War Two.

Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump

Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez held a phone call on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Fernandez's press office said, after the center-left politician won an election last Sunday. During the call, Trump told Fernandez that he had "instructed" the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which extended a $57 billion credit line to the country last year, to work with Argentina's incoming administration.

Turkey hands over 18 Syrian soldiers after Russian coordination

Turkey has handed over 18 men believed to be Syrian government soldiers who were seized in northeast Syria near the Turkish border earlier this week, the Turkish Defense Ministry said late on Thursday. The ministry did not say who they were handed over to, but said it came about "as a result of the coordination with the authorities of the Russian Federation".

U.S. looking at new ISIS leader and role in organization: U.S. official

The United States is researching the new leader of the Islamic State to determine his previous roles in the organization, Nathan Sales, the U.S. counter-terrorism coordinator, said on Friday after a U.S. raid last month killed its former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. "Any time there is a leadership transition in the terrorist organization, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat," Sales told a briefing.

Spain to host U.N. climate talks in December after Chile cancels

Spain will host U.N. climate change talks in December after Chile withdrew, the United Nations said on Friday, a last-minute switch which raises big logistical challenges and has left activist Greta Thunberg stranded on the wrong side of the Atlantic. The U.N. climate change talks, known formally as COP25, will be held Dec. 2-13, as originally planned, but in Madrid - over 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles) away from Chile's capital Santiago where it was initially meant to take place.

Second man charged over UK truck deaths, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London, British police said on Friday, as they confirmed they now believe all the victims were Vietnamese. In Vietnam, police said they had detained two people.

Farage's Brexit Party to fight every seat in poll battle with PM Johnson

Hardline Brexit advocate Nigel Farage opened his UK election campaign on Friday by telling Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson that his Brexit Party will contest every seat unless Johnson drops his EU divorce deal and agrees an election pact. The call was swiftly rejected by Johnson and his party.

Exclusive: Overhaul of Ukraine prosecution agency buries Manafort inquiries - investigators

Sweeping changes to Ukraine's top law enforcement agency ordered by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are set to derail a series of long-running criminal investigations, including two related to U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, three current and former Ukrainian prosecutors told Reuters. The reorganization, which includes fresh leadership for the agency and mandatory skills testing for prosecutors, represents an upheaval of Ukraine's General Prosecutor's Office (GPO), one of the most powerful bodies in the country, and one that has long been the target of criticism.

Mexico says U.S. fentanyl crackdown led to botched arrest of El Chapo's son

Mexico's security minister said on Friday that U.S. efforts to curb the opioid fentanyl were behind the brief arrest of a son of imprisoned kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman last month in Sinaloa, home turf for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. After the United States requested his extradition, Ovidio Guzman was briefly arrested, then freed by outnumbered officials who feared a bloody confrontation with cartel henchmen.

Brazil police arrest man said to be one of world's most prolific human traffickers

Brazilian federal police said they have arrested Saifullah Al-Mamun, born in Bangladesh and considered by authorities one of the world's most prolific human traffickers. In an operation conducted on Thursday after collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Brazilian police arrested members of a group allegedly implicated in a large scheme of smuggling people into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

Tesla chief Elon Musk fired off a tweet on Friday indicating that he is disconnecting from Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit. Kicking the Twitter habit would be a radical change for the colorful seria...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton signals he is ready to clinch title in style

Lewis Hamilton posted the top time on Friday in free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix, signalling he is ready to clinch a sixth Formula One drivers title in style. Hamilton, who could secure the crown without even scoring a point in Texas, ...

Horse racing-Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau dOr to win the Breeders Cup 2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday.Dennis Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate...

Roundup: MLB transactions

Cincinnati Reds Picked up 5.5 million option for 2020 on infielder Freddy Galvis. Colorado Rockies Promoted minor league pitching coordinator Darryl Scott to major league bullpen coach.Kansas City Royals Declined 23 million option on outfie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019