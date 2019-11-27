International Development News
Development News Edition

HC asks insurance firm to consider family's claim on death of Indian man in Saudi Arabia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:08 IST
HC asks insurance firm to consider family's claim on death of Indian man in Saudi Arabia

The Delhi High Court has asked an insurance company to consider the claim of family members of an Indian-origin man, who died under mysterious circumstances in Saudi Arabia where he was working. The family of the 37-year-old man approached the high court to seek assistance from Indian authorities in getting help from their counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

The man's brother, who has filed the petition in the high court, also said that his claim with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd in February 2017, was disputed by the firm. Justice Navin Chawla asked the insurance firm to consider the claim of the petitioner and dispose it of within three months of the filing.

The counsel for the insurance firm submitted that he will intimate the particulars of the concerned officer here to whom the petitioner can contact for filing of a claim afresh. According to the petition, victim Aarif was employed as a driver in Saudi Arabia with a company by the name 'Bakhashab Transport & Trading Company Ltd' and he died there under mysterious circumstances. He has left behind his wife, parents and four children.

Advocate Amit Kumar, representing Aarif's brother Iqbal Nizam in the high court, said he had made a representation to the authorities to assist him in getting the matter regarding his brother's death investigated and to secure his belongings and documents. "Aggrieved by the insensitive approach of the company as well as non-assistance from our own embassy in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from the authorities of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the petitioner was constrained to send one representation dated December 17, 2015 to the concerned authorities including respondents (Centre), but no action has been taken in this regard," the plea said.

It said the family had received a call from an official of the company where the man was working that they were not able to trace his whereabouts as he had gone to drop some consignments. The plea claimed that later Aarif's body was recovered in the mysterious condition in Riyadh and it was confirmed that he had been murdered.

It said the family members have made efforts to get required documents so that they could pursue the case to punish those responsible for the man's death and to get the insurance claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters through party workers to woo them to vote in favour of a BJP candidate during the Dece...

All political parties can't be given security at par with PM, Gandhis' security not removed but changed: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the decision to remove the Special Protection Group SPG cover from the three members of the Gandhi family was taken after threat assessment and added that all political parties cannot be provi...

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

Appeals judges uphold sentence for Congolese ex-vice president Bemba

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld a 12 month-sentence for Jean-Pierre Bemba, former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for witness tampering.Bemba will not have to go to jail because he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019