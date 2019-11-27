HC asks insurance firm to consider family's claim on death of Indian man in Saudi Arabia

The Delhi High Court has asked an insurance company to consider the claim of family members of an Indian-origin man, who died under mysterious circumstances in Saudi Arabia where he was working. The family of the 37-year-old man approached the high court to seek assistance from Indian authorities in getting help from their counterparts in Saudi Arabia.

The man's brother, who has filed the petition in the high court, also said that his claim with Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd in February 2017, was disputed by the firm. Justice Navin Chawla asked the insurance firm to consider the claim of the petitioner and dispose it of within three months of the filing.

The counsel for the insurance firm submitted that he will intimate the particulars of the concerned officer here to whom the petitioner can contact for filing of a claim afresh. According to the petition, victim Aarif was employed as a driver in Saudi Arabia with a company by the name 'Bakhashab Transport & Trading Company Ltd' and he died there under mysterious circumstances. He has left behind his wife, parents and four children.

Advocate Amit Kumar, representing Aarif's brother Iqbal Nizam in the high court, said he had made a representation to the authorities to assist him in getting the matter regarding his brother's death investigated and to secure his belongings and documents. "Aggrieved by the insensitive approach of the company as well as non-assistance from our own embassy in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from the authorities of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the petitioner was constrained to send one representation dated December 17, 2015 to the concerned authorities including respondents (Centre), but no action has been taken in this regard," the plea said.

It said the family had received a call from an official of the company where the man was working that they were not able to trace his whereabouts as he had gone to drop some consignments. The plea claimed that later Aarif's body was recovered in the mysterious condition in Riyadh and it was confirmed that he had been murdered.

It said the family members have made efforts to get required documents so that they could pursue the case to punish those responsible for the man's death and to get the insurance claim.

