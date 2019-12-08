People News Roundup: Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prosecutors seek to up Harvey Weinstein's bail, citing violations

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has at times failed to wear a required electronic tracking device, New York prosecutors said Friday, asking a judge to increase his bail to $5 million, from $1 million, as he awaits trial on sexual assault charges. Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi made the request at a hearing before Justice James Burke in Manhattan state court. She said Weinstein had failed to wear an electronic transmitter that works in tandem with his ankle bracelet on "numerous" occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)