HC sets aside no-confidence motion against Bhatpara civic body

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside a no-confidence motion brought against the BJP chairman of Bhatpara Municipality by the Trinamool Congress, observing that it has been illegally convened. The no-confidence motion against Sourav Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body earlier in the day.

Justice Arindam Sinha declared the meeting called for holding the no-confidence motion null and void. The Bhatpara Municipality chairman had convened a meeting on January 20 for bringing the no-confidence motion.

However, TMC councillors refused to wait till then and on December 30 gave a notice for holding the meeting to bring the no-trust motion on January 2. The said notice of December 30 was challenged by three BJP councillors claiming that councillors cannot give the notice for holding the meeting on their own as it was against the state municipal laws..

