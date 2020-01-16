Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration asks appeals court to allow executions to proceed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 00:03 IST
Trump administration asks appeals court to allow executions to proceed
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration argued in a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should be allowed to execute condemned inmates without delay after a lower court ordered the executions be put on hold to hear legal challenges.

The administration's efforts to resume federal executions last year after a nearly two-decade pause were stymied by legal challenges from death row inmates. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments for two hours on Wednesday on whether to lift a lower court's injunction blocking the executions. It was unclear when the three-judge panel would issue its decision.

Attorney General William Barr announced the planned resumption of executions and a new one-drug lethal injection protocol using pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate drug, in July. The first executions were scheduled for December but were placed on hold by a federal judge overseeing long-running lawsuits challenging the government's execution protocols. There are 62 inmates on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed with one of the inmates' arguments, namely that federal law does not permit the government to create a nationwide execution protocol, instead requiring executions to be carried out using the "manner" of the state where the inmate was convicted. The government contends "manner" means the basic method a state uses: lethal injection, in most cases, as opposed to a firing squad or electrocution, for example. It rejects the idea that it must follow the details of a state's execution protocol, which may dictate the drugs used and where in the body the needles are placed.

Melissa Patterson, a lawyer for the government, said this would be "tying the federal governments' hands." "Congress did not mean to say the states are in charge here," she said.

Catherine Stetson, a lawyer for the death row inmates, said Congress intended for the government to follow state procedures. She noted that in the last century states have carried out the vast majority of executions in the United States while the federal government has executed only three people since the 1960s. "The people who know what they're doing are the states carrying out the death penalty," Stetson said.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court declined the Justice Department's request to overturn the district court's injunction but urged the appeals court to rule on the case quickly, saying it should be possible to decide within 60 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ravinder Raina reelected J&K BJP president

Ravinder Raina was on Wednesday reelected the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at the party headquarters here. He was reelected in the presence of party election observers Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP National Secretary Tarun ...

Bolivia pressures Argentina over Morales call for 'armed militias'

Bolivias Foreign Ministry has asked Argentinas government to disavow comments by Bolivian former President Evo Morales, currently living in exile in Buenos Aires, that called for the organization of armed militias in his home country. Moral...

Greek PM taps top female judge as country's president

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday nominated top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the Greek presidency, a largely ceremonial role selected by the countrys parliament. Sakellaropoulou, 64, now president of the Council of State, G...

Trump administration asks appeals court to allow executions to proceed

U.S. President Donald Trumps administration argued in a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should be allowed to execute condemned inmates without delay after a lower court ordered the executions be put on hold to hear legal challeng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020