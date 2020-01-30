U.S. issues fresh sanctions over Ukraine's Crimea -Treasury website

The United States on Wednesday issued a fresh round of sanctions related to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, targeting eight individuals and one entity, according to a notice on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.

Such sanctions block assets under United States control and prohibit U.S. individuals and businesses from conducting any transactions with those targeted.

