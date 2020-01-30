U.S. issues fresh sanctions over Ukraine's Crimea -Treasury website
The United States on Wednesday issued a fresh round of sanctions related to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea, targeting eight individuals and one entity, according to a notice on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.
Such sanctions block assets under United States control and prohibit U.S. individuals and businesses from conducting any transactions with those targeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
