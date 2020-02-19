Cabinet approves constitution of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 22nd Law Commission of India for a period of three years. It will consist of a full-time chairperson, four full-time members including Member-Secretary, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex-officio Member, Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member, and not more than five part-time Members.

"The Law Commission shall undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms therein and enacting new legislations. It shall also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in the cost of litigation, etc," said an official press release. The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India from time to time. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. The tenure of the twenty-first Law Commission of India was up to August 31, 2018. (ANI)

