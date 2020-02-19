Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves constitution of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 22nd Law Commission of India for a period of three years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:42 IST
Cabinet approves constitution of 22nd Law Commission
The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India from time to time.. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 22nd Law Commission of India for a period of three years. It will consist of a full-time chairperson, four full-time members including Member-Secretary, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs as ex-officio Member, Secretary, Legislative Department as ex officio Member, and not more than five part-time Members.

"The Law Commission shall undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms therein and enacting new legislations. It shall also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases, reduction in the cost of litigation, etc," said an official press release. The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body constituted by the Government of India from time to time. The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. The tenure of the twenty-first Law Commission of India was up to August 31, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...

NE Sustainable Development Goals Conclave to be held in Assam next week

North East Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020 will be held in Assam next week which will see participation from state governments, central ministries, academia and civil society, an official statement said on Wednesday. Government ...

Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss progress of different projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sh Conrad Sangma today called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, Dr. Jitendra Singh and discussed the progress of different State projects related to infrastructure, roads and publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020