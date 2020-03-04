Left Menu
Delhi court convicts 7 persons in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, and acquitted four others in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, and acquitted four others in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Rana slated the arguments on quantum of sentence for March 12. The rape survivor's father died on April 9, 2018, in police custody.

The court observed that the death of the victim is directly attributable to the assault adding that the deceased was taken to the police station and framed in a false case. It also said that gross negligence on part of the doctors who carried out the post mortem given that no x-ray of the body was conducted.

Among those convicted by the court are Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Kamta Prasad Singh, Jaideep Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, and Shashi Pratap Singh. On the other hand, constable Amir Khan, Ram Sharan Singh, Sharadvir Singh, and Shailendra Singh were acquitted in the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 13, 2018, filed a chargesheet in the matter, according to which, an altercation took place between the rape survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018, after which the latter called his associates and attacked the woman's father. Later, survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him. CBI, in its chargesheet, said that Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent and police station's in-charge.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life by a Delhi court for raping the girl, who was a minor at the time of the incident, at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

