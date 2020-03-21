Left Menu
COVID-19 : Bar Council extends support to 'Janata Curfew'

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and appealed people to support the cause.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 11:33 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and appealed people to support the cause. The Prime Minister on Thursday urged citizens to follow the concept of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also said that no one apart from those involved with essential services is supposed to venture out of the home.

"We need to follow the path shown by our Prime Minister Modi ji during the addressal to the nation on March 19, 2020 . He has appealed for social isolation and distancing. He has advised all of us not to step out of our homes unless it is unavoidable," said BCI Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra. "We have to prevent the spread of the infectious disease at all costs. By now, we all know we have to wash our hands with soap and sanitize our hands for a minimum 20 seconds before touching our face.Further, we have to wear masks for safety. The key is to break the chain/flow of the virus which has its own life span of a certain number of hours on various surfaces."

The Prime Minister was of the view that "the success of such a people's movement and the experiences gained from it will prepare India for the challenges ahead." He added that "the efforts of the people on Sunday would be a symbol of their restraint and determination to perform duty in the national interest." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

