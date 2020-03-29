Uttarakhand revokes relaxation in lockdown for March 31

After the Union Home Ministry issued an order to implement lockdown measures strictly across the country, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday revoked its decision to give relaxation in the nationwide curfew on March 31. The Union Home Ministry, under Section 10(2)(I) of the Disaster Management Act issued the order to implement lockdown measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that the decision to grant relaxation in curfew on March 31 between 7 am and 8 pm now stands cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

A total of 1024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.