240 tourists including 100 foreigners stranded in Himachal Pradesh

Two hundred and forty tourists, including 140 foreign nationals, are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, the state government said on Sunday. 97 tourists including 29 foreign nationals are stranded in the Kullu district while 130 tourists including 100 foreign nationals are stranded in Kangra district of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. A total of 1024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

