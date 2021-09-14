Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet makes his Met Gala debut in an all-white outfit and sneakers

Actor Timothee Chalamet made his Met Gala debut and he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear.

Timothee Chalamet makes his Met Gala debut in an all-white outfit and sneakers
Actor Timothee Chalamet made his Met Gala debut and he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear. The actor is co-hosting the event alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, reported People magazine.

The 'Dune' star arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann. In a seeming nod to this year's theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', the actor paired his look with classic white Chuck Taylor high-tops. Monday marked the actor's first appearance at fashion's biggest event, but his reputation as a style icon has steadily increased over the past several years. For instance, in 2019, he walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes in a bedazzled harness designed by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

The theme of this year's star-studded event is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. Honorary chairs for the evening are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled). (ANI)

