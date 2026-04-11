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Vaishnavi Adkar's Stellar Performance Keeps India in Billie Jean King Cup Contention

Vaishnavi Adkar achieved a significant victory over higher-ranked Sohyun Park, preserving India's placement in the Asia/Oceania Group I of the Billie Jean King Cup. Despite Ankita Raina's earlier loss, India's campaign ended positively with a 2-1 win against South Korea, though they missed the World Group Play-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:38 IST
Vaishnavi Adkar's Stellar Performance Keeps India in Billie Jean King Cup Contention
Vaishnavi Adkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of resilience, Vaishnavi Adkar secured a milestone win against South Korea's Sohyun Park, helping India finish fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I.

Initially jeopardized by Ankita Raina's loss to Dayeon Back, the hosts' campaign was subsequently revived by Adkar's tenacious performance. She overcame a top-300 ranked player to keep India in Group I despite not advancing to the World Group Play-offs.

Supporting Adkar's efforts, Ankita and Rutuja Bhosale clinched the decisive doubles match, crowning India's efforts with a 6-2 6-2 victory, leaving the team set to regroup for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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