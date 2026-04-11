Vaishnavi Adkar's Stellar Performance Keeps India in Billie Jean King Cup Contention

In a thrilling display of resilience, Vaishnavi Adkar secured a milestone win against South Korea's Sohyun Park, helping India finish fourth in the Billie Jean King Cup's Asia/Oceania Group I.

Initially jeopardized by Ankita Raina's loss to Dayeon Back, the hosts' campaign was subsequently revived by Adkar's tenacious performance. She overcame a top-300 ranked player to keep India in Group I despite not advancing to the World Group Play-offs.

Supporting Adkar's efforts, Ankita and Rutuja Bhosale clinched the decisive doubles match, crowning India's efforts with a 6-2 6-2 victory, leaving the team set to regroup for future tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)