International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's why Halloween isn't widely celebrated in India

Over the years Indians have begun celebrating a wide variety of festivals cutting across religious lines.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:08 IST
Here's why Halloween isn't widely celebrated in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over the years, Indians have begun celebrating a wide variety of festivals cutting across religious lines. Starting from the New Year's Eve, to Valentine's Day, such occasions have garnered special attention which was once considered alien in India.

But among all these, Halloween, despite becoming widely known through television and social media, has not been able to make a place in the hearts of Indians. Stemming from the ancient practice of the Celtics over 2000 years ago, Halloween was a pagan festival which believed that the doors between the living and the dead open up during this time of the year.

In India, the Hindus observe traditional ceremonies such as Pitru Paksh where they pray for the dead. Indian practices include elaborate rituals and worship done to appease the souls of our ancestors. "Age-old practices like Pitru Paksh include customs like 'Pind Daan' which involves our families and elders etc. In India, festival celebrations are bright, colourful and cheery," said social scientist and lifestyle coach Akshar.

"Habituated to these patterns of merry-making, with the elders' consent, the Indians have not been able to completely adopt the dreary and spooky costumes which are trademarks of Halloween," explained Akshar. However, over a period of time, the religious observances got diminished, only to be replaced by a recreational outlook towards Halloween.

"Most of us in India treat Halloween suspiciously, disapproving of both the costumes it entail and its dark theme. Owing to a lack of strong reason, and its subsequent disconnect from the Indian audience, Halloween is not able to gain any momentum as a celebratory occasion," said a member of Arya Samaj. "Halloween remains a whimsical excuse for a costume party with no solid grounds for gaining popularity as a festival to celebrate among the Indian audience," he asserted.

People in India have always lived in a religiously mixed community - around Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. However, in the context of Halloween, the historic reference and the stigma it carries around ghosts, is perceived as a bad omen. Therefore, Indians will not want to believe that there is a day when ghosts and spirits walk free with them.

Celebrating Halloween from a cultural context has hence not gained popularity in the society and also among "Indian corporates to an extent", said Ajinkya Bhasme, Senior HR Manager at United Phosphorus Limited, an Indian MNC. "In the context of Indian multinationals, a lot is heavily reliant on the cultural context and interpretation of the business globally. Even the HR relies heavily on social psychology that can impact good business. With regard to the same, we promote celebrations of major festivals globally to emphasise on inclusion of everyone," explained Bhasme.

"But when it comes to Halloween, Indian society refrains from talking about ghosts, spirits, jinns, etc. with a belief that talking about such things may bring bad luck. That's why observing Halloween as a festival has not been accepted by the people and the Indian corporates to an extent," said Bhasme. From a solely corporate point of view, when majority of Indian companies have only now started to accept the concept of dressing down "or as we call them 'business casual days', asking them to celebrate a festival which revolves around wearing costumes is at this moment impractical," he explained. (ANI)

Also Read: Find TVU Networks at Broadcast India 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...

A good night's sleep is the secret to overall health!

While a lot has been said about sleep and its effect on our health, a new study has indicated that poor sleep is linked to poor gut microbiome which in turn affects the overall health. Not sleeping properly can have negative effects on your...

David Hasselhoff joins Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' musical

Dolly Partons 9 to 5 musical has roped in Baywatch star David Hasselhoff to play villain Franklin Hart Jr for a limited time. According to Digital Spy, Hasselhoffs character is described as a sexist and egotistical boss of the office.I went...

CSE says Diwali crackers played 'overwhelming' role in deteriorating air quality

Fireworks on Diwali night played an overwhelming role in the rapid deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR, a Centre for Science and Environment report showed Tuesday. CSE experts analysed real-time data for the Delhi-NCR region to show b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019