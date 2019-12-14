Left Menu
Development News Edition

Excessive sleep might raise stroke risk: Study

If sleeping for the entire day is your favourite pass time, here's the news for you! A new study suggests that people who sleep more than required have an increased risk of getting a stroke.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:37 IST
Excessive sleep might raise stroke risk: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

If sleeping for the entire day is your favourite pass time, here's the news for you! A new study suggests that people who sleep more than required have an increased risk of getting a stroke. A study published in the medical journal Neurology has indicated towards such a possibility.

According to the study, people who nap regularly during midday for more than 90 minutes are 25 per cent more susceptible to have a stroke later in their life as compared to people who took naps of up to 30 minutes. However, people who did not nap at all were not at all likely to have a stroke as compared to the ones who took naps of up to 30 minutes.

Author of the study, ZhXiaominang from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, said, "Studies have shown that long nappers and sleepers have unfavourable changes in their cholesterol levels and increased waist circumferences, both of which are risk factors for stroke." "Long napping and sleeping may suggest an overall inactive lifestyle, which is also related to increased risk of stroke," she added.

The study involved 31,750 people from China, having an average age of 62. The people who were involved in the study did not have any history of stroke when the study was started. The researchers followed the people for six years, during which a total of 1,557 cases of strokes were reported. The conclusion drawn out of the study was that people who slept for nine hours or more during the night were 23 per cent more susceptible of getting a stroke as compared to people who slept for seven or fewer hours in the night.

The study found out that people who were both long sleepers and long nappers had 85 per cent likelihood of having a stroke than people who slept in moderation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...

Red Wings, Bernier shut down Canadiens for win

Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, Mike Green had a goal and an assist and the visiting Detroit Red Wings held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday. Bernier nearly recorded Detroits first shutout this season until Montreal scored in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019