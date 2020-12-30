Left Menu
Uganda: Museveni flags the construction of Kira-Matugga road in Wakiso district

"People have really been abused because of these roads, but the civil works will begin soon. These are small roads but with a huge impact when it comes to decongesting Kampala and improving the people's livelihoods."

Updated: 30-12-2020 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNRA_UG)

For building the long waited 'sorry-state' 16km road of Kira-Matugga and the 11 km long Najjanankumbi-Busaabala road, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has signed the contract with delegates from Chinese Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, according to a report by New Vision.

Reportedly flagged by Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, earlier on Tuesday, the Kira-Matugga road will cost a total of Sh200.3b, whereas it will require Sh258.8b to build the Najjanankumbi-Busaabala road.

As promised the government took a long time to commence the final decision, the report stated. Talking about the contract, Allen Kagina, the UNRA Executive said that the institution would start the construction in a few months.

"People have really been abused because of these roads, but the civil works will begin soon. These are small roads but with a huge impact when it comes to decongesting Kampala and improving the people's livelihoods," Kagina said.

As confirmed by Museveni, the construction of the roads in the Wakiso district is a part of another project. Museveni officiated the groundbreaking ceremony in the Mpigi district for the construction of the Uganda National Military Museum. However, addressing the gathered NRM group which was standing along the road to welcome him, Museveni said, "we are not allowed to speak to people gathered like this but I will address you on radio and television later in the day".

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

