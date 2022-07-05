Algeria Independence Day on today’s Google doodle

Happy Independence Day, Algeria!

Google Doodle on July 5, 2022, to celebrate Algerian Independence Day! On this day in 1962, Algeria gained independence and became a sovereign nation after 132 years of French rule.

The Algerian War of Independence began in November 1954 and ended in 1962. The war was very brutal and long and was the most recent major turning point in Algeria's history. Although often fratricidal, it ultimately united Algerians and seared the value of independence and the philosophy of anticolonialism into the national consciousness.

Algeria was under partial rule by the Ottoman Empire from the early 16th century until France invaded in 1830 and gained control of Algiers and beyond. During the 132 years of French rule, Algerians experienced oppression, bigotry and poverty to the point where they were treated as second-class citizens. In response to being colonized and occupied by the French, Algerians began fighting for independence under the banner of the Front de Libération National in 1954.

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates Venezuela Independence Day 2022!

After an intense eight-year-long war for freedom and fairness against colonialism, a peace agreement called the Evian Accords was eventually brokered between France and Algeria. Citizens were offered the chance to vote for freedom, and a resounding 91.5% of the population voted "yes" for independence. The Algerian Provisional Government declared July 5th to be Algeria's Independence Day, exactly 132 years after France's original invasion.

20 years later, in 1982, the Maqam Echahid was built to serve as a memorial recognizing more than one million martyrs who fought bravely during the war. Three palm leaves, symbolizing victory, support statues of soldiers and shelter an eternal flame. The National Museum of El Mujahid, which pays tribute to the Algerian struggle against colonialism, is also located inside the monument.

On Independence Day, Algerians celebrate by wearing white and green to parades, parties and concerts. Flags, like the one waving in today's artwork, can be seen flying proudly throughout the country, especially in Algiers.

Source Google doodles, Wikipedia

Also Read: Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!