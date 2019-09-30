IITs making Brand India stronger globally: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students who studied at IITs have contributed to making 'Brand India' stronger globally and asked them to keep the needs of their motherland in mind wherever they work. Addressing the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras here, the Prime Minister said that the Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world, especially in science, technology and innovation.

"Who is powering this? Many of them are your IIT seniors. You are making our 'Brand India' stronger globally," he said. The Prime Minister congratulated the parents of the graduating students and teachers.

"I want to congratulate the parents of the graduating students. Imagine their pride and joy. They have struggled, they have sacrificed to bring you to this juncture in your lives. This pride is also reflected in the eyes of your teachers. They have created, through their untiring efforts, not just good engineers but also good citizens," he said. Modi underlined the role of the support staff saying they also contributed to the success of the IIT graduates.

"I also want to highlight the role of the support staff. The silent behind-the-scenes people who prepared your food, kept the classes clean, kept the hostels clean, they too have a role in your success," he said. He urged the students to join him and applaud the teachers, parents and support staff with a standing ovation.

The Prime Minister said that the IIT graduates were passing out at a time when the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities. "I have a request to make of all of you. No matter where you work, no matter where you live, do also keep in mind the needs of your motherland, India," he said.

"Here, the mountains move and rivers are stationary. We are in Tamil Nadu which has a special distinction. It is home to the oldest language in the world and it is home to one of the newest language in India, the IIT-Madras lingo," Modi said. Recalling his week-long visit to the US, Modi said that during his meetings with world leaders, business leaders and entrepreneurs, there was one common thread -- confidence in the abilities of the young people of India.

"I have just returned home after a week-long visit to the US. During the visit, I met many heads of state, business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors. In our discussions, there was one common thread. It was optimism about new India and confidence in the abilities of the young people of India," he said. (ANI)

