Ashok Malik appointed policy advisor in MEA with rank of additional secy

Ashok Malik, former press secretary to the president, has been appointed policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs with the rank of additional secretary, an order by the Department of Personnel and Training said on Tuesday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Malik, a distinguished fellow in the Observer Research Foundation, as policy advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs on contract basis, the order said.

His pay and allowances will be as of an additional secretary rank officer in the government of India, for a period of two years "with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier by temporarily upgrading a post of Director in the Indian Foreign Service Grade IV of IFS to Additional Secretary level in the ministry", it said. Malik was press secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind for a two-year term which ended earlier this year.

