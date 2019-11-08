Army chief apprises Nagaland guv of security measures in state

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has apprised Nagaland Governor R N Ravi of the security measures being taken in maintaining peace in the state, an official said on Friday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Rawat had met the governor on Thursday during his visit to Spear Corps at Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland, PRO (Defence) Lt Col Sumit Sharma said.

The COAS had discussed the security situation in the state with senior military and state officials of Nagaland, including Chairman of Cease Fire Monitoring Group, Lt Gen (Retd) Shokin Chauhan, the PRO said. Lt Col Sharma said the Army chief had called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the actions being taken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with civilian agencies, in maintaining peace in the state and along the India-Myanmar border.

The COAS, while interacting with officers and jawans at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur and Eastern Command Headquarters in Kolkata, appreciated the operational readiness of the formations under the command, the PRO added..

