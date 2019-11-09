Ayodhya verdict: Security beefed up in Madhya Pradesh

Security has been beefed up in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit on Saturday, officials said. As many as 32 additional companies of the police are being deployed across the state.

An order was recently issued by the state police headquarters prohibiting police officials and employees from going on leave from November 1 onwards. A five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is set to deliver the verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on Saturday..

