International Development News
Development News Edition

Four Indian firms including Tata, Adani in final race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

Four Indian firms including Tata, Adani, Mahindra Defence Systems and Bharat Forge have been shortlisted by the Indian Navy as strategic partners for the project involving a deal worth Rs 25,000 crore for indigenous manufacturing of 111 Naval Utility Choppers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:28 IST
Four Indian firms including Tata, Adani in final race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy
Representative Image of a Indian Navy light utility chopper.. Image Credit: ANI

Four Indian firms including Tata, Adani, Mahindra Defence Systems and Bharat Forge have been shortlisted by the Indian Navy as strategic partners for the project involving a deal worth Rs 25,000 crore for indigenous manufacturing of 111 Naval Utility Choppers. Under the first project of the strategic partnership policy of the Narendra Modi government to develop indigenous industry's defence manufacturing capacity, 111 light helicopters have to be built indigenously through joint ventures between Indian and foreign firms.

"The four Indian firms will now need to partner with foreign original equipment manufacturers including European Airbus Helicopters which has offered two choppers, American Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin and Russian Rosoboronexport," sources in the Navy told ANI. The Navy will now take the case to the Defence Acquisition Council with the shortlisted names of both Indian and foreign manufacturers for the ambitious project to get the approval from the government for its shortlist and take the process forward.

Sources said a total of eight Indian companies had shown interest in becoming strategic partners including a public sector undertaking but only four have been shortlisted by the force which will use the new choppers to replace its fleet of Cheetah/Chetak helicopters. The Strategic Partnership model was first envisaged under the leadership of late Manohar Parrikar during his stint as defence minister and gained shape later under Nirmala Sitharaman.

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. Under the plan, the first 16 helicopters have to be delivered from the OEM's overseas production facility and the remaining 95 helicopters Are to be manufactured in India by the selected strategic partner form. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild

Hanoi, Nov 12 AP A tiny deer-like species not seen by scientists for nearly 30 years has been photographed in a forest in southern Vietnam. Conservationists say images of the silver-backed chevrotain, commonly called the Vietnamese mouse de...

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM

The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the worlds five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for 'arbitrary' allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

Cong spokesperson questions Maha gov for arbitrary allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest....

Jaqueline Fernandez shares adorable selfie with Katy Perry

It seems Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez just had a fan moment as she got a chance to spend time with American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who arrived in Mumbai ahead of a music festival. The Race 3 actor shared an adorable selfie on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019