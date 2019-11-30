284 cadets pass out from NDA

A total of 284 cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy here on Saturday. Passing-out parade of the 137th course of the NDA was held on the Khetrapal Parade ground at the academy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Among the graduating officers, there were 188 Army cadets, 38 Naval cadets, 37 Air Force cadets and 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries. The foreign cadets belonged to Bhutan, Tajikistan, the Maldives, Vietnam, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The president's gold medal was awarded to Captain Majji Giridhar for standing first in overall order of merit. The president's silver medal was awarded to Battalion cadet captain Kushagra Mishra and battalion cadet captain NK Vishwakarma won the president's bronze medal.

`Mike' Squadron bagged the prestigious chief of staff banner for being the champion squadron. Speaking on this occasion, defence minister Singh praised the parents of passing out cadets for their decision to send their children to the Armed Forces.

The "grit and grime" at NDA makes cadets tough to face any challenge in their military career, he said. India has been spreading message of peace, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has also shown that it can be tough and aggressive whenever required, Singh said.

It was also remarkable how the Armed Forces provide humanitarian assistance during natural calamities, the minister said, adding that while other institutions are failing or finding it difficult to sustain themselves, the NDA is the only institution whose glory is rising..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)