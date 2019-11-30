Yogi Adityanath calls on PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

The state government described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Adityanath is keen that the prime minister inaugurates Defence Expo planned in Lucknow in February next year and is believed to have discussed the preparations, sources said.

