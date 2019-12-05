Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to merge 'Kalia' scheme with Centre's 'PM-Kisan'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:28 IST
Odisha to merge 'Kalia' scheme with Centre's 'PM-Kisan'

The Odisha government has decided to merge its flagship scheme to provide assistance to farmers with the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) yojana, apparently due to financial constraint, a state minister said on Thursday. Though agriculture and farmer empowerment minister Arun Kumar Sahoo did not reveal the details about the merger of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme with the Centre's programme, sources said the state government has taken a decision to change the guidelines for providing aid to farmers.

Talks are on with the Union government on the modalities, they said. "We have decided to merge our 'Kalia' scheme with the 'PM-Kisan' yojana," Sahoo told reporters at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, following media speculation about the merger of the state's scheme, touted to be a "game changer" in the general elections held during April-May this year.

According to the provisions of the 'Kalia' scheme, farmers, mostly small and marginal cultivators, are entitled to get Rs 10,000 in two instalments for two crops in a year. The landless agricultural farmers are also eligible to get Rs 12,000 per annum for three years.

"The state government has already paid first instalment (of Rs 5,000) under Kalia scheme and process is on to disburse the second one," Sahoo said. Under PM-Kisan scheme, the central government is providing annually Rs 6,000 in three equal instalments to about 14 crore farmers.

According to the new guidelines, the farmers will get Rs 10,000 per annum as provided under the 'Kalia' scheme, sources said, adding that the cultivators would not be able to avail the central's assistance of Rs 6,000 annually after the merger. "Poor farmers of the state can expect to get Rs 16,000 (Rs 10,000 from 'Kalia' and Rs 6,000 from PM-Kisan) a year, but, according to the new guidelines, they will get just Rs 10,000," they said.

Of the annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000, the state government will give Rs 4,000 to farmers while the rest will be provided from the Centre's scheme, sources said. Landless farmers will, however, continue to get Rs 12,000 per year under the 'Kalia' scheme.

The opposition BJP and Congress criticised the state government's decision to merge the two schemes. Congress leader Ganeswar Behera said the decision has "exposed the relationship between the BJD and the BJP".

"The state government has announced 'Kalia' scheme ahead of the 2019 elections, targeting farmers' votes and it was launched without the financial provision. Now, farmers are betrayed," he alleged. BJP MLA B C Sethi said the BJD government has "no concern" for farmers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the 'Kalia' scheme in December last year and described it as "historic" and "direct attack on poverty". During election rallies across the state, Patnaik had also announced that no one can stop the scheme as long as he was alive.

However, leading farmers' body Nava Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) in the state has announced to protest against the merger of the schemes. "People gave votes to the BJD after being influenced by 'Kalia' scheme. Now, the state government is saying that it will give Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 will be provided from the Centre. About 75 lakh farmers in the state will be deprived of the financial assistance, if the schemes are merged," said NNKS convenor Akshy Kumar.

If required, the farmers' body will file a PIL (public interest litigation) in court against the government's decision, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

It's Mahomes vs. Brady as Chiefs visit Patriots

Rather than dwell on what wrinkles Bill Belichick might concoct for a matchup, Andy Reid prefers to focus on what the Kansas City Chiefs do best. When you play Bill and the Patriots, said the Kansas City coach, youre going to get something ...

CISF nabs passenger with pistol, empty mag at Goa Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF nabbed a passenger and recovered an 8 mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his possession at Goa Airport here, officials said on Thursday. According to CISF, the recovery was made on Wednesd...

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

Labour officials detail alleged anti-Semitism to UK equality watchdog

Seventy serving and former officials in Britains main opposition Labour Party have made critical submissions to an independent inquiry investigating alleged anti-Semitism in the party.The Equality and Human Rights Commission announced in Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019