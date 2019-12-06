Cattle smuggler killed in encounter in Assam
A suspected cattle smuggler was killed in an encounter with BSF personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's South Salmara district on Friday, police said. The encounter took place at Kharuwabandha area early this morning when the smuggler, with a consignment of cattle, was making an attempt to enter India from Bangladesh, the police said.
The smuggler was killed on the spot and has been identified as Abdul Shubur, a resident of Shantipur area under the jurisdictrion of Kharuwabandha police station. The smuggler's body has been sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.
PTI CORR DG SBN SBN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Assam
- Bangladesh
- India
- Dhubri Civil Hospital
- DG
- Shantipur
ALSO READ
India-UK experts begin largest study on babies with brain injury in India
Global outreach of Jaipur Foot an extension of India's humanitarian intervention: Envoy
Indian-origin trader convicted for price fixing, bid rigging in foreign currency exchange market
Abrogation of Article 370 creates equality for all Indians: US lawmaker
Indian Navy comes to rescue of woman in emergency labour in remote Andaman village