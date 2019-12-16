Bengal guv summons CS, DGP for briefing on CAA protests

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state against the amended citizenship law. The two senior officials have been called to Raj Bhawan Monday morning, Dhankhar wrote on his Twitter handle.

He said the situation in Bengal was “seriously compromising” the values of the Constitution. “Taking note of highly disturbing developments in the State that seriously compromise our constitution values and rule of law, both the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police have been called upon to seen me tomorrow at Raj Bhawan at 10 am and brief me on the situation,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts.

