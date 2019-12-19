JMM leader accuses CM of making 'objectionable' comments on

Senior JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accusing him of making 'objectionable' comments that hurt his honour, a charge the BJP rejected as absurd. Sub-divisional Police Officer Pujya Prakash said Soren has given an application, without elaborating.

"I have filed a complaint with the Schedule Tribe and Schedule Caste police station in Dumka against the chief minister, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting at Jamtara's Mihijam on Wednesday," Soren told reporters. "His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?" the former chief minister said.

BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo claimed that Soren's "absurd allegation" against the chief minister is a tactic after being deplored for his remarks saffron-clad people are rapists.

